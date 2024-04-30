Russian aerospace forces hit two terrorists base in Syria’s Homs governorate

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces struck two bases of terrorists in a hard-to-reach mountainous area in the Syrian Homs governorate, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"The Russian aerospace forces destroyed two places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the al-Amur mountains in the Homs governorate," he said.

He also said that during the day, no shelling attacks on the positions of government forces were reported in the Idlid de-escalation zone.

