Military operation in Ukraine

Berlin supplies Kiev with more combat vehicles, artillery rounds, reconnaissance drones

The updated list of transferred weapons includes some 4,000 artillery rounds of the 155mm caliber, three Wisent 1 demining armored vehicles, a Dachs engineering tank, nine mine sweepers, 58 reconnaissance drones, four patrol vehicles, 500 LED lamps, and telecom equipment

BERLIN, February 16. /TASS/. Germany has supplied Ukraine with 18 armored personnel carriers, artillery rounds, armored combat vehicles, and several dozens of reconnaissance drones over the past week, according to the updated list of weapons Berlin has transferred ot plans to transfer to Kiev, which was released by the German government.

Along with 18 armored personnel carriers, the updated list of transferred weapons includes some 4,000 artillery rounds of the 155mm caliber, three Wisent 1 demining armored vehicles, a Dachs engineering tank, nine mine sweepers, 58 reconnaissance drones, four patrol vehicles, 500 LED lamps, and telecom equipment.

Two Skynex air defense systems with munitions, IRIS-T projectiles, 18 RCH 155 wheeled howitzers, 18 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled systems, more than 120,000 artillery rounds of the 122mm caliber, nine Dachs engineering tanks, and 40 reconnaissance drones are yet to be supplied.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a 1.1-billion-euro package of military aid to Kiev. The package, in his words, includes "36 tanks or, to be more precise, wheeled howitzers from industrial reserves," as well as 120,00 artillery rounds, two air defense systems, and IRIS-T projectiles.

By today, Germany has provided military support for Ukraine or issued commitments for future expenses to a sum of about 28 billion euro.

A bilateral agreement between Berlin and Kiev on security commitments and long-term support was signed on Friday during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's visit.

UkraineGermanyMilitary operation in Ukraine
