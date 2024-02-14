Houthis conduct 34 military operations in Red Sea, Aden Gulf since start of escalation

DUBAI, February 14. /TASS/. Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement has conducted 34 military operations targeting US, British and Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since the start of the renewed escalation of the conflict in the Middle East in October 2023, the information minister in the Houthi government, Deif Allah al-Shami, said.

"The total number of Yemeni naval operations since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood (Hamas operation in October 2023 - TASS) amounted to 34. They targeted 14 American ships, three British and 17 Israeli ones," al-Shami was quoted as saying by the Houthi-owned Al-Masirah TV channel. According to the spokesman, the number of attacks on Yemeni territory by the US and Britain reached 403, including 203 air raids.

After the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement announced that it would be attacking Israeli territory and preventing ships associated with Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait as long as the operation in the Palestinian enclave continued. Since mid-November the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

On January 12, Britain and the United States used airplanes, ships and submarines to attack Ansar Allah targets in several cities in Yemen, including Sana’a and Hodeidah. The targets included missile and drone deployment sites, as well as the rebel’s radars.