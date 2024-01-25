Number of Palestinians arrested by Israel in West Bank exceeds 6,200

DUBAI, January 25. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians arrested by Israel in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, has exceeded 6,225, Al Jazeera said, citing a report by the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

According to the agencies, there are 210 women and 355 children among those arrested.

"The ongoing arrest campaigns since October 7 have been accompanied by escalating crimes and violations, including: acts of abuse, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to widespread sabotage and destruction of citizens’ homes," the report said.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and launched a military operation in the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.