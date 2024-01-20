Switzerland intends to hold ‘peace conference’ on Ukraine in 2024 — President

GENEVA, January 20. /TASS/. Switzerland intends to hold a "peace conference" on Ukraine as soon as possible, it should take place in 2024, President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd said in an interview for the Schweiz am Wochenende.

"The goal is to organize this summit as soon as possible. It definitely must take place this year already," she said. "Russia is unlikely to take part in it, but we are looking for a contact together with other [partners]," Amherd said, adding that Bern allegedly stays in contact with Moscow.

The president explained that it is currently unclear, at what level the "peace conference" will take place - at the level of heads of states, or at the level of ministers. She also doubted that major results could be achieved during such meeting.

"It is unlikely that we will have a peace plan ready after the summit. But, if we are able to use [the conference] to begin a peace process, then we will achieve a lot already," Amherd noted.

Following her January 15 meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Amherd announced that he asked Switzerland to hold a high-level peace conference, and Bern reacted to this request positively. Meanwhile, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis noted during the January 14 press conference in Davos that Russia must be included in the peace settlement discussion.

Switzerland, which is not a part of NATO or the EU, supports the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions. In 2022, the Russian government approved the list of foreign states and territories committing unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies and citizens. The Swiss Confederation has been included in this list.