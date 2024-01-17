Death toll in Gaza Strip nears 24,500 since start of escalation — health ministry

CAIRO, January 17. /TASS/. The death toll in the Gaza Strip caused by Israel's strikes has reached 24,448, with more than 61,500 people injured, the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry said.

"The death toll from Israeli aggression since October 7 last year has risen to 24,448, with 61,504 wounded," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

According to the Health Ministry, Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip have "killed 163 people and injured 350" over the past 24 hours. The statement emphasizes that the bodies of many of the dead still remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings and on the roadways of the enclave. Ambulance crews and civil defense officials have been unable to reach them.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 200 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.