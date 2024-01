RABAT, January 12. /TASS/. Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement pledged to deliver strikes on US and UK bases in the region if London and Washington choose to broaden their military operation, a high-ranking Houthi official told Al Jazeera on Friday.

"If Washington and London broaden their military activities, we will deliver a strike on their bases in the region," Abdullah Ben Amer said.