IDF reports three radicals violating ceasefire regime eliminated in Gaza

TEL AVIV, November 29. /TASS/. Israeli troops eliminated three radicals who violated the ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"IDF troops remain on combat alert at operational pause lines in Gaza. Today, the troops eliminated three terrorists who violated the terms of the operational pause and created a threat to our forces," he said during an evening briefing.

Hagari pointed out that, one day earlier he already reported another episode of ceasefire violation.

"During the night we investigated that incident […] and realized that our forces acted against terrorists who threw explosives at them. Therefore I report the elimination of terrorists yesterday and today and the IDF’s response. The IDF acts decisively and will continue to do so in case of any threat to our forces," the spokesman said.