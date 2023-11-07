Israeli army gives northern Gazans four hours to evacuate to enclave’s south

CAIRO, November 7. /TASS/. The Israeli army said on Tuesday that it would again open a humanitarian corridor for northern Gaza residents for four hours to safely evacuate to the enclave’s south.

"Gaza residents, join those who are now heading to the south of the Gaza Strip! I would like to tell you that Hamas keeps undermining our efforts in the humanitarian sphere and using you as a human shield and today Tzahal [the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)] will again allow to cross the Salah al-Din Road [between northern and southern Gaza], from 10:00 to 14:00 [local time]," IDF Spokesman Avihai Edri wrote in Arabic on X (formerly Twitter) social network.

"Use this opportunity and go to the south of the Gaza Strip for your safety reasons. Be sure that Hamas leaders have already taken care of their protection," Edri added.

On November 4 and 6 the Israeli military announced that it would open humanitarian corridors for Gaza residents for three and four hours, respectively.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and began delivering missile strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place on the West Bank of the Jordan River.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said on October 27 that Israel was expanding its ground military operation in the Gaza Strip.