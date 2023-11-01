Israelis detain 1,180 West Bank Palestinians since October 7, including 740 Hamas members

TEL AVIV, November 1. /TASS/. Israeli security forces have detained more than 1,180 Palestinians, including 740 activists of the radical Hamas movement in the West Bank since October 7, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, 1,180 wanted persons have been detained throughout Judea and Samaria (the Israeli name for the West Bank — TASS) and the Jordan Valley since the beginning of the war; about 740 of them are linked to the Hamas terrorist organization.

The press service added that troops had detained 46 wanted Palestinians, including 30 affiliated with the Hamas terror group, in overnight raids across the West Bank.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank.