Israel needs two or three months for Gaza operation, ex Israeli PM says

VIENNA, October 20. /TASS/. Former Israeli Prime Minister (1999-2001) Ehud Barak believes that Israeli forces will need two or three months to carry out a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

"We would be happy if we could wipe out all of Hamas' military capabilities from the air, but that's impossible. We need soldiers on the ground. Probably a lot of them. They will go from house to house, destroy all the missile sites, all the weapons and the perpetrators. That will probably take at least two weeks. After that, we will probably need another two or three months to finally liberate Gaza from Hamas," he told the Der Standard newspaper.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Fighting has also been reported in the West Bank.