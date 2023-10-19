North Korea threatens US with preemptive nuclear strike — KCNA

TOKYO, October 20. /TASS/. North Korea warned the United States about the possibility of carrying a preemptive nuclear strike over its attempts to unleash a nuclear war by deploying its strategic capabilities on the Korean Peninsula, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday.

The agency’s commentary comes as a response to the US decision to deploy a B-52 nuclear strategic bomber and a fifth-generation F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet to the south of the Korean Peninsula.

"This is the intentional nuclear war provocative moves of the US driven into a tight corner at home and abroad," the agency said.

"The US would be well aware that the Korean peninsula is in a state of war by law and its strategic assets deploying in the puppet region are the first targets of destruction," the agency added. "The period when the right to preemptive attack was the ‘monopoly’ of the U.S. has already come to an end."

"Now that the US and gangsters of the ‘Republic of Korea’ have committed a provocation of nuclear war against the DPRK, the DPRK will take corresponding option,".