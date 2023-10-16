China supports Russia’s BRICS chairmanship in 2024 — foreign minister

BEIJING, October 16. /TASS/. China supports Russia’s activities as a country chairing BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) in 2024, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"China supports the activities of Russia, which will chair BRICS next year in accordance with the rotation principle," he was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Beijing and Moscow should foster joint efforts for this integration to become an important platform for cooperation between the Global South countries, the minister said, adding that BRICS member states should be focused on strengthening the international consensus, jointly protecting the rights of developing nations.

Six new members joined BRICS following its summit in South Africa in August. Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia will join it in 2024.