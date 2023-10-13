Hamas urges Gaza residents to ignore Israeli recommendations to evacuate

CAIRO, October 13. /TASS/. The leadership of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas has urged residents of the Gaza Strip to ignore urgent Israeli recommendations that they evacuate to the enclave’s southern districts in a statement posted on Hamas’ official Telegram channel.

"We firmly stand our ground and remain in our homes, there will be no relocation or deportation. The Palestinian people reject the threats of the leaders of the occupied territories and their calls on Gaza residents to abandon their homes and go to southern regions or to Egypt," the statement said. "The Zionist invaders are mistaken if they think that the psychological war unleashed by them may impact the decisions made by the Palestinian people," the statement asserted.