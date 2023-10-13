Israel reports striking 750 Hamas military targets overnight

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. Fighter jets of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck 750 targets of the Palestinian military group Hamas in Gaza’s north last night, the IDF reported on its Telegram channel.

"The IDF struck 750 military targets overnight, including underground Hamas terror tunnels, military compounds and posts, residences of senior terrorist operatives used as military command centers, weapons storage warehouses, comms rooms and targeted senior terrorist operatives," the IDF said in a report. "Dozens of fighter jets struck numerous Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip, including 12 Hamas military assets, each located in a multi-story building used by the Hamas for terror purposes," the Israeli military added.

In parallel, IDF soldiers from a special unit targeted three Hamas operatives who specialized in mortar attacks in the Gaza Strip, the IDF added, saying that the three men were in a military command center in Gaza City when they were attacked.