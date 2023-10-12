Israel to not negotiate with Hamas on release of hostages — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Israel is not negotiating with Hamas on the release of hostages, the country’s ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said at a briefing for reporters.

"Negotiations are not underway. Because first we need to understand who is there, what condition they are in: are they alive, [or] are they dead. There are also many women and children. We need to know all of this first," the diplomat said.

The ambassador added that "Hamas is very fond of trading bodies."

The Turkish newspaper Takvim earlier suggested that Hamas may be holding at least 150 Israeli hostages.