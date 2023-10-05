Pashinyan signs declaration recognizing Azerbaijani borders including Nagorno-Karabakh

BRUSSELS, October 6. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a declaration on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Grenada, Spain, in which he recognized the area of Azerbaijan as 86,600 square kilometers, which includes Nagorno-Karabakh. The declaration, signed during a meeting with the EU, Germany and France, was published by the European Council.

"[The sides] remain committed to all efforts directed towards the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity of Armenia (29.800 km2) and Azerbaijan (86.600 km2), as mentioned in President Michel’s statements of 14 May and 15 July 2023," the document reads.

Previously, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev refused to take part in the meeting.