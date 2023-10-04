US ships over 1 mln rounds of ammunition confiscated from Iran to Ukraine

NEW YORK, October 4. /TASS/. The US shipped over 1 million rounds of ammunition, previously confiscated from Iran, to Kiev, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

"On Oct. 2, 2023, the U.S. government transferred approximately 1.1 million 7.62mm rounds to the Ukrainian armed forces. The government obtained ownership of these munitions on July 20, 2023, through the Department of Justice’s civil forfeiture claims against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)," the CENTCOM statement reads.

The Central Command claims that these munitions were confiscated in December, 2022, from a ship carrying IRGC munitions to Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Previously, CNN reported citing sources in the US government about US’ plans to ship thousands of weapons and munitions, previously confiscated from Iran, to Ukraine. The Biden Administration has reportedly been contemplating how to legally ship weapons from CENTCOM’s warehouses in the Middle East to Ukraine for months, CNN notes, pointing out that, under UN requirements, confiscated weapons must be either destroyed or put to storage.