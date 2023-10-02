IAEA experts rotate at four Ukrainian nuke plants

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Rotations of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) monitoring missions have been conducted at four Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including the one in Chernobyl, Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said in a statement.

"Last week, a thirteenth rotation of experts from permanent monitoring missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency successfully took place at the Rovno, Khmelnitsky, and South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plants (NPP), and a fifteenth rotation was conducted at the Chernobyl NPP," the statement said.

The previous rotation of experts at the Rovno, Khmelnitsky, and South Ukraine NPPs took place in July.

On January 13, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that the IAEA would establish a continuous presence of 11-12 of its experts at Ukraine’s nuclear power facilities. On January 16, Grossi announced that an IAEA mission had been deployed to the South Ukraine NPP, and later similar missions were stationed at the Rovno NPP and the Chernobyl site. On January 23, IAEA permanent missions started work at all of Ukraine’s NPPs.

On September 29, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel that the next rotation of IAEA experts at the Zaporozhye nuclear facility will take place on October 3.