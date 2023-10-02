Chinese expert names Indonesia, Algeria as next likely BRICS candidates

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Indonesia and Algeria are the frontrunners to join BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) in the next expansion, Vice President for Academic Affairs, research and strategy at the University of International Business and Economics in China John Gong told TASS on the sidelines of the 20th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

When asked about the prospects for a second wave of BRICS expansion, the expert urged to take a closer look at such large economies as Indonesia and Algeria. "If we talk about which countries are most likely to join BRICS next, they are big economies like Indonesia. Algeria, perhaps. But this talk is still premature," he noted.

The analyst said China favors the accession of friendly countries with strong economies. "China may also be interested in Latin American countries," he added.

Following the BRICS summit, which took place August 22-24 in Johannesburg, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the expansion of the association. Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia will join BRICS on January 1, 2024.

The 20th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club is taking place from October 2 to 5 in Sochi. Its theme is Fair Multipolarity: How to Ensure Security and Development for Everyone.