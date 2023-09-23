Iraqi PM planning to visit Moscow in coming weeks — Iraq’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani is planning to visit Moscow in the next few weeks, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

According to the Iraqi diplomatic agency, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said at a meeting with Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday that "the Iraqi side is working to complete the necessary arrangements for a visit by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani to the Russian capital Moscow in the next few weeks.".