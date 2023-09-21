US to deliver Abrams tanks to Ukraine in upcoming days or weeks — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, September 21. /TASS/. The Pentagon expects that Ukraine will receive Abrams tanks in the upcoming days or weeks, Pentagon Spokesman Brigade General Patrick Ryder said during a briefing.

The spokesman noted that the shipment of Abrams tanks to Ukraine proceeds according to the plan; he refrained from naming any specific dates for the tanks’ arrival in Ukraine citing operational security, but noted that the US Department of Defense expects the tanks to arrive in the upcoming days and weeks.

Ryder added that the upcoming military aid package for Kiev will include air defense systems and artillery. Meanwhile, the spokesman refused to comment whether ATACMS missiles will be included in the package.