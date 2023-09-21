Germany rejects Ukraine's proposal to strip Russia of veto power in UN Security Council

BERLIN, September 21. /TASS/. Germany does not support Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's proposal to deprive Russia of its veto in the UN Security Council, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on the air of the ARD TV channel.

"We do not support this, and I have constantly let our Ukrainian negotiating partners know this," she said.

"For the discussion in Germany, it is important to say that we do not support everything that is proposed by the Ukrainian government," Baerbock added.

On Wednesday, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Zelensky reiterated his idea to temporarily suspend the participation of countries which, according to Kiev, carry out aggression in violation of the UN Charter. He also presented his vision of the world organization's reform and suggested that the General Assembly be granted the right to override the veto of the UN Security Council’s permanent members.

At the beginning of the meeting, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that the order of the Security Council's work was being violated for the benefit of one delegation when Zelensky's speech was put before the speeches of the leaders of the Council member states. He called the meeting with the participation of the Ukrainian leader a performance.

The UN Security Council consists of 15 countries, 5 of which (Russia, Great Britain, China, the US and France) are permanent members, and 10 are non-permanent members elected for two years. Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the majority of UN countries recognize the need for the Council’s reform. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said the UN Security Council should be widened to give more representation to Asian, African and Latin American countries, rather than Western states.