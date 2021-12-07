Two people killed, three injured in shooting in Moscow’s public service office — Mayor

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting that took place in a public service office in Moscow’s southeast Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced on his VK page.

"A tragedy happened in the Ryazansky public service office. An unidentified shooter killed two people and injured three. The murderer has been apprehended," the Mayor said.

Sobyanin express his condolences to the injured and the victims’ families.

"The medics do everything they can to help the injured," he underscored.

A source in the law enforcement told TASS that a man opened fire in the public service office in Moscow’s southeast. According to the preliminary reports, the man reached for his gun after being asked to put on a face mask and opened fire. A criminal investigation has been initiated.