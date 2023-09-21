Zelensky’s call for Germany to become part of UNSC should be stonewalled, Poland says

TASS, September 21. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's proposal to make Germany a permanent member of the UN Security Council should be rebuffed, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

"Zelensky's suggestion that Germany should be a permanent member of the UN Security Council should be met with strong opposition," said Polish deputy chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Government Plenipotentiary for Compensation for Damage Caused by German Aggression and Occupation in 1939-1945.

In his opinion, Germany is "a country that has never paid for the robberies and war crimes it committed during World War II against Poland, Poles and other nations, including Ukraine, and therefore cannot serve as a guarantor of peace and security in the world." "This is obvious," Mularczyk added.

On September 1, 2022, the Polish authorities presented a three-volume report on the losses suffered by Poland as a result of Nazi Germany’s occupation in 1939-1945. The damage was estimated at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.3-1.5 trillion). On October 3 of last year, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau signed a note demanding Germany pay compensation.

The German government has repeatedly indicated that it has no reason to make any payments, since Poland officially renounced reparations in 1953.

Zelensky made the proposal to include Germany on the list of permanent members of the UN Security Council on Wednesday in New York at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.