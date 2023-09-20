Baku says it controls over 90 combat positions of Armenian forces in Karabakh

BAKU, September 20. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken under control over 90 combat positions of the Armenian armed formations prior to the ceasefire, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Spokesman Anar Eyvazov said.

"As of now, the Azerbaijani armed forces have taken under control over 90 combat positions, as well as several strategic positions," the spokesman said. According to him, seven cars, four mortars, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, as well as a number of weapons and ammunition were seized as trophies.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that it had decided to stop local anti-terrorist operations in Nagorno-Karabakh as of 12:00 on September 20.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the parties to the conflict to stop the bloodshed, end hostilities, prevent civilian casualties, and go back to trying to settle the Karabakh issue diplomatically.

On May 17, 2023, at the Council of Europe’s summit in Reykjavik, Pashinyan said that Yerevan recognized the sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its borders, which included Nagorno-Karabakh.