US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eight times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"A pair of F-35, a pair of F-16 and a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day," he said.

According to Kulit, 13 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

"The coalition continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said.

Apart from that, in his words, during the day, five shelling attacks on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Eleven Syrian soldiers were wounded as a result of artillery strikes on the government army.