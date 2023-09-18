Musk criticizes Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive

NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. American entrepreneur Elon Musk has criticized the Ukrainian counteroffensive, saying that Kiev has lost too many people but gained very little territory.

Musk was responding to a series of posts by businessman David Sacks, who began writing in June that the Ukrainian counteroffensive "is failing to achieve any of its originally stated objectives." In his latest post, Sacks published a map with the caption, "Ukrainian territorial gains from their much-vaunted counteroffensive are so miniscule they can barely be seen on a map." Musk responded to the post: "So much death for so little."

Earlier, three Democratic US senators demanded that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin answer questions about whether entrepreneur Elon Musk actually refused to activate the Starlink satellite communications service in Crimea in 2022 at the request of Ukrainian authorities. Musk said that he refused Ukraine's request to activate the Starlink satellite communications service because he wanted to help people. According to the entrepreneur, Starlink should not be used for Kiev's attack on Crimea, as it would violate the company's user agreement. Musk also explained his action by the effect of anti-Russian sanctions.