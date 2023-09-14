Russian charge d’affaires summoned to Romanian foreign ministry over drone fragments

BUCHAREST, September 14. /TASS/. Romania’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it has summoned Russian Charge d’Affaires in Romania Elena Kopnina again after more fragments of a drone of the type supposedly used by Russia in Ukraine were found in the country’s northeastern Tulcea County.

"At the instruction of Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu, the Russian charge d’affaires was summoned to the foreign ministry once again on Wednesday, September 13 <…> after fragments of a drone similar to UAVs used by the Russian army in Ukraine were found in Tulcea County," it said.

"State Secretary for Strategic Affairs Iulian Fota expressed strong protests over another violation of Romania’s airspace," the ministry said, adding that the ministry official condemned attacks, which "create risks to the security of Romanian citizens, undermine the security of transport in the Danube and the Black Sea."

The Russian diplomat was summoned to the Romanian foreign ministry on September 9 in connection with a similar incident.

Romania’s defense ministry reported about drone fragments found in Tuclea County three times - on September 5, 9, and 13. A probe is underway to find out when and how these fragments reached Romania’s territory.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on September 9 that he believes the incidents were caused by attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that Romania’s authorities have no objective picture of the situation and lack evidence to say anything definite about who this drone belonged to. According to Zakharova, Romania’s statements are part of the support for the Kiev regime.