Rome Statute ratification not aimed against Russia — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, September 11. /TASS/. Armenia’s possible ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is not directed against Russia but is linked with the situation on the border with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday.

"As for the ratification of the Rome Statute, this process began in December 2022 and is not linked with Armenia’s relations with Russia. This process is linked with the situation around border tensions," he said in an interview with the Public television channel.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia wants to turn to the International Criminal Code to call Azerbaijan to responsibility following the events of September 2022 and other developments.

A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier that the Russian side had warned their Armenian colleagues about the negative consequences of Armenia joining the Rome Statute. The ministry stressed that Moscow viewed Yerevan’s ratification of the ICC Rome Statute as unacceptable amid ICC’s arrest warrants for the Russian leader.