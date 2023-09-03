{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Four ships pass via temporary corridor in Black Sea — Zelensky

The Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte container vessel was the first to sail along Kiev’s temporary corridor from the port of Odessa on August 16

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Four ships have sailed through the temporary corridor in the Black Sea, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday.

"Four ships have already passed along our new alternative maritime corridor from our southern seaports," he said in a video address on his Telegram channel.

The Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte container vessel was the first to sail along Kiev’s temporary corridor from the port of Odessa on August 16.

On August 10, the Ukrainian Navy announced the opening of temporary corridors in the Black Sea for merchant vessels sailing to or from the ports of Chernomorsk, Odessa and Yuzhny. Kiev warned that the risk of military attack and collision with mines persisted on the route, so passage would be granted only to vessels whose owners and captains officially confirm their readiness to sail in such conditions. It was stated that the pathways would be primarily used to allow exit to the civilian vessels that had been stranded in these Ukrainian ports since the end of February 2022.

On July 17, Russia refused to continue its participation in the grain deal, which was reached a year ago to ensure safe exports of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea. The deal also provided for creating conditions for exporting farming products and fertilizers from Russia. Moscow explained its withdrawal from the deal by the non-implementation of the part of the deal related to Russian exports to the global market.

Later, the Russian defense ministry warned that following the termination of the grain deal from midnight on July 20, Moscow will view all ships sailing across the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports as shipping military cargoes and their flag countries will be considered as involved in the Ukrainian conflict on Kiev’s side.

Military operation in Ukraine
Ukraine, France agree on training of Ukrainian pilots — Zelensky
"There is an important agreement on training of our pilots in France - our coalition of advanced fighter jets is getting stronger," he said
Two civilians wounded in Donetsk in shelling by Ukrainian troops
It's a result of the shelling attack on the city’s Kuibyshevsky district, the city’s mayor Alexey Kulemzin said
London sanctions Zaporozhye, Kherson regions’ heads, Russian banks’ management
Members of the management of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Goznak, member of the supervisory board of VTB Bank Valery Sidorenko have been sanctioned as well
Ukrainian weapons hangar destroyed by Russian forces in southern Donetsk area
Four tanks and three armored infantry carriers were destroyed, the East battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov said
Up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen killed in Zaporozhye direction - Russian Defense Ministry
Two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two M-777 artillery systems, and a US-made M-119 gun were destroyed
Ukraine, France agree on training of Ukrainian pilots — Zelensky
"There is an important agreement on training of our pilots in France - our coalition of advanced fighter jets is getting stronger," he said
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
Demand for oil and gas professionals soaring in Russia - online platform
In January - August 2023, Oil and Gas industry companies opened 127,600 vacancies
About 280,000 individuals enlisted by contract from January 1 - Medvedev
Some of them were in the reserve and the other ones are volunteers
Advanced Sarmat ICBM systems go on combat alert in Russia — Roscosmos head
The RS-28 Sarmat missile to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force since 1988
Regional bloc names Central African Republic’s president as coordinator for Gabon
The regional bloc will hold an emergency meeting on the situation in Gabon on Monday, September 4
Non-residential building catches fire after Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk Region
No one was hurt, the region’s governor Roman Starovoit said
Russia’s UNSC resolution on lifting anti-Malian sanctions in 2024 not passed
Russia voted in favor of the document, Japan was against, while other members of the UN Security Council, including China, abstained
Ukraine shelled DPR 47 times over past day, killing child and injuring 23 people
As a result of the shelling, damage was inflicted to 35 homes in Donetsk, Gorlovka and Makeyevka as well as five infrastructure facilities
Ukrainian drone destroyed over Belgorod Region - Russian Defense Ministry
Kiev attempted the next attempt to attack the Russian territory
Russia, Iran sign agreement on cyber security cooperation
Adverse weather destroyed 46 bridges in Primorye Region over August
The Primorye Region was exposed to heavy rains throughout August
Japan draws into confrontation in Russia by providing military aid to Kiev - Medvedev
Russia "continues fighting the Nazism, that sadly and regrettably raised its head in Ukraine now", Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Ukraine in top 3 of world’s child porn suppliers, Prosecutor General says
According to the official, in 2020 and 2021, the police revealed about 300 facts of child porn dissemination
Japan, US plan to deploy missiles in Asia threatens Russia's security — Security Council
The Japanese island of Iwo Jima is being considered as a possible location for these weapons
Two Ukrainian drones neutralized in Kursk Region — governor
According to Roman Starovoit, the village of Tetkino came under shelling by Ukrainian troops three times during the day
Putin highlights rapid development of Russian drone industry, potential personnel shortage
The President noted that drones were used in many sectors, including defense, mail delivery and forest protection
Putin guaranteed fully compensation of Ukrainian grain portion — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also quoted Putin’s words regarding free of charge provision of 50,000 metric tons of grain to each of six poorest African nations
Battlegroup Dnepr hits UAV control center, storage site for Ukrainian forces’ weapons
The head of the battlegroup’s press center Roman Kodryan also said that an American-made M777 howitzer was destroyed near the settlement of Ingulets
UN chief says no end in sight for Ukrainian conflict
"I think that we are not yet there, and it’s why it is so important to take measures to reduce the dramatic negative impacts <...> in relation to the world," Antonio Guterres noted
District election commission comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye Region
The commission members continued to work, the regional election commission Galina Katyushchenko said
West using fight on terrorism as pretext to steal others’ natural resources — diplomat
According to the Russian diplomat, former metropoles have not changed their colonial ways, Maria Zabolotskaya said
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Putin never discussed West’s anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov noted that not only "verbal" but also factual confirmation of ineffectiveness of Western sanctions is now obvious
Russian forces seize several Ukrainian army strongholds in Zaporozhye area
The Ukrainian military has sharply decreased its activity near the settlement of Rabotino west of Verbovoye, the report specifies
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Ukrainian army loses 86 troops, 6 artillery guns in Zaporozhye area overnight
According to Zaporozhye Region Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, the situation remains tense
Failed counteroffensive now Zelensky's problem, causing friction with US — former premier
Nikolay Azarov noted that the discouraging lack of progress in Ukraine’s "counteroffensive" has exposed the underlying tensions between Kiev and Washington, on whose help Ukraine depends
Kremlin spokesman dismisses Ukraine’s claims Russia is out to cause famine in Africa
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia had nothing to do with the shortages of grain and foods on the African continent
Russia to host World Youth Festival from February 29 to March 7, 2024 — Kremlin official
Sergey Kiriyenko also suggested holding the festival in the Sirius Federal Territory (a separate territorial unit in far southern Russia that comes under direct federal jurisdiction - TASS) as well as lowering the age limit for participants to enable representatives of the Russian Movement of Children and Youth to take part
Kadyrov slams US sanctions against his mother as 'cynical disregard for ethical norms'
"The entire world knows that she is engaged only in charitable activities," the Chechen leader added
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Finance Ministry argues for tighter currency controls, in discussions with Central Bank
Anton Siluanov added that that the ministry and the the Central Bank were looking for a consensus
Russia to announce oil cuts to foreign markets next week — Deputy PM
In March, Russia began to voluntarily cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from its February average volume
Russia to improve Armata tank based on its use in special op — source
A source in the military-industrial complex did not specify what exactly is planned to be changed
Bank of Russia does not rule out raising key rate at September meeting
Elvira Nabiullina noted that lowering the key rate would be possible if price inflation slows down steadily
Russia cripples Ukrainian military command, intel centers in overnight precision strike
Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 100 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Ukrainian drone control station destroyed - Russian Defense Ministry
The Russian Air Defence intercepted HIMARS projectiles, a JDAM air bomb, and shot down thirty four Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours
Russia concerned that US, UK, France abuse their powers at UNSC — MFA
For the first time, the document was not adopted unanimously as Russia and China abstained from voting on the proposal prepared by France, the informal overseer of the dossier, the ministry said
Russian airborne units prevent advance of Ukrainian troops near Artyomovsk
Airborne units widely use both various optical reconnaissance devices and UAVs
Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area
"The enemy’s overall losses amounted up to two platoons," the battlegroup’s spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin said
More than 20 Ukrainian troops eliminated in Zaporozhye’s Rabotino last night — politician
"The attempted assault was repulsed, the enemy was destroyed," Vladimir Rogov added
Japan bans Russians from monitoring Fukushima NPP water discharge process
According to the scholar, it is important to know how the water discharged from the plant is diluted
Zelensky says decided to fire Defense Minister Reznikov
Ukrainian President suggested that he be succeeded by Rustem Umerov
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
US-led coalition’s planes deliver strikes on two targets in Syria’s Homs governorate
The coalition violated the November 8, 2017 memorandum on the de-escalation principles in southern Syria, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit said
Russian forces destroy up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen in Krasny Liman direction
The Russian Ministry of Defense said about it
Around 70% of hardware sent to Kiev by West wiped out — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, such a result can be "exactly seen on the battlefield"
Russia is in early stage of developing hydrogen train - Transmashholding CEO
Earlier, Russian Railways reported that the company expects to see the first hydrogen-powered shunting locomotive by 2026
Ukrainian army lost up to sixty servicemen in Kherson area over day
Enemy also lost a tank and five vehicles
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammunition warehouse in Kherson region
It was destroyed near the village of Tyaginka
Azerbaijan and Russia increase trade turnover l by 55.3% in January-April
The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia reached $3.71 bln by the end of 2022, up 23.9% over the previous year
Russian tennis player Rublev makes it to fourth round of US Open
In the third round Rublev who is seeded eighth in the tournament defeated unseeded French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech with a score of 3:6, 6:3, 6:1, 7:5
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
French military instructors suspend assistance to Gabon’s army
French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu warned against equating the situation in Niger, "where the military illegally ousted a democratically elected president"
Russian Aerospace Force delivered drone strike against fuel storages
The fighter aviation shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft near Bekarovka settlement in the Zaporozhye Region
Russian MFA rejects accusations against Russian peacekeepers over Lachin corridor
"We see the mission of the contingent as providing all possible assistance on the ground to ensure the rights and security of the Karabakh-based Armenians in the new conditions that have emerged as a result of the recognition by Yerevan and the Armenian government that Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan," Maria Zakharova said
Top French diplomat calls for taking into account Russia’s security interests
Russia exists and will continue to exist, Catherine Colonna said
Death toll from protests in Iraq’s Kirkuk rises to three, 16 injured — TV
According to the Al Arabiya, the forces of the Iraqi army are being pulled into the province of Kirkuk to control the security situation
Russian Armed Forces thwarted two Ukraine' army attacks in Krasny Liman area over 24 hours
Three attacks were thwarted in the vicinity of Rabotino and Verbovoe in the Zaporozhye Region
Russia is interested in advancing bilateral cooperation with Gabon — Lavrov
The Gabonese foreign minister Pacome Moubelet-Boubeya stressed that he counted on Russia's assistance in improving the quality of life in his country
Civilian killed in Donetsk in shelling attack by Ukrainian troops
According to earlier reports, two civilians were wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops
Kiev regime’s drone attacks on Russia display of 'sheer futility,' Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, the Ukrainian authorities have "simply run out of options"
De-dollarization becoming reality due to troubled US currency - Russian Foreign Ministry
Dozens of years ago the United States "offered using the dollar as an international currency to make the life of everybody better, simpler, and more comfortable," the diplomat said
No plans to connect Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT to resume grain deal — sources
Earlier they already proposed to carry out settlements through the SWIFT system with a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank, but not with the bank itself, one of the sources said
Russia may start producing Lada vehicles in Algeria
Russia and Algeria have discussed the possibility of starting production of the Russian Lada car in Algeria
Russian embassy in Washington slams new US military aid to Kiev
The diplomatic mission noted that the United States "will in no way abandon the concept of fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian"
Putin to not attend G20 summit in India, Kremlin spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov underlines that the Russian leader has a busy schedule, "so direct travel is not on the agenda right now"
Russia’s strikes disrupt Ukrainian army’s strategic electronic interference system
Russian forces fought the tensest battles in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas this week, Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russian economy to be transferred to new operating principles — Putin
"The effect will be a comprehensive one, a multiplying one in all senses," the Russian president added
UN suggest talks on unfreezing Russian companies’ assets be started — newspaper
According to Sabah, the United Nations suggests that measures be taken to assess the damage done to the ammonia pipelines
National Guard discovers 32 tons of explosives, arrests 28 Ukrainian accomplices in LPR
More than 415,000 small arms ammunition, over 10,000 artillery and 517 mines were found, the statement said
Airport in northwest Russia’s Pskov attacked by drones — governor
Governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov assembled the operational headquarters
Moldova’s $800 mln debt to Gazprom not confirmed by audit — President Sandu
According to her, Moldova’s authorities turned down Gazprom’s proposal to sign commitments to repay the debt "because this is enormous money" and the country cannot accept this
North Korea simulates tactical nuclear strike in response to US-South Korean drills
According to the agency, two long-range strategic cruise missiles "with warheads imitating nuclear ones" were launched
Ukraine reported port infrastructure damage in Odessa Region
Ukrainian mass media reported explosions in Odessa and Reni ports earlier
Chief of Ukrainian intelligence for moving combat operations to Russia
"The hostilities should be moved to another territory, which, understandably, for us is the Russian Federation. And to other territories that are under their influence in order to stretch them (Russian forces - TASS) and neutralize them," Kirill Budanov said
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Thousands of foreign volunteers willing to join Russia’s special op — politician
"These are not only people from former Soviet republics, but there are citizens of the United States, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Middle Eastern and Latin American countries," the leader of the movement We Are Together With Russia claims
Russian schoolchildren won four gold medals at International Olympiad in Informatics
Minister Sergey Kravtsov congratulated the winners and their teachers on winning gold medals
Iran Khodro car manufacturer giant to restore sites in Syria
The leading Iranian vehicle manufacturer and its Syrian partner Siamco reached an agreement to restore their joint car-manufacturing site near the Syria's capital Damascus
Su-34 fighter aircraft crew delivers two airstrikes against Ukrainian manpower
The group artillery destroyed an M-777 artillery piece, an M-109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, and three mortar crews in the vicinity of Sverdlovka and Revuchee settlements
Putin gets updates on special op from commanders, soldiers — Kremlin
The Russian leader "has a lively interest in everything" and is therefore updated on the latest developments on the frontline, "in terms of battles and the provision of supplies and everyday issues," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
EU fills UGS facilities to record level
LNG supplies fall by 11% in August
Egypt refuses to supply arms to Ukraine despite US’ pressure
Representatives of the United States and Egypt did not confirm to the newspaper information about the negotiations on this matter
Nigeria recalls its ambassadors from all over the world
Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from this total recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly
Syrian government forces repel militants’ attack in Aleppo governorate
Government troops sustained no losses, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Sunday
Battlegroup East strikes Ukrainian drone control center — Russian Defense Ministry
The battlegroup's forward units also struck the enemy in order to prevent its offensive operations, and aircraft struck enemy personnel clusters in the areas of Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye, Novomikhailovka and north of Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People's Republic
Ukrainian shelling leaves four civilians wounded in Russia’s Belgorod Region
The victims have shrapnel wounds, said the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov
Ukraine's Armed Forces lose over 105 fighters in Yuzhno-Donetsk direction
Enemy losses 4 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 6 vehicles, 2 self-propelled artillery mounts
Turkey continues efforts toward normalizing relations with Syria — top diplomat
The range of issues is quite large, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said
Work on organizing free grain supplies from Russia to Africa begins, Lavrov says
According to the top diplomat, Russia plans to deliver up to 50,000 tons of grain to each state
Cash currency inflow to Russian banks now exceeds demand for it — Bank of Russia
The Bank of Russia plans to extend restrictions on cash transactions in September, Elvira Nabiullina noted
