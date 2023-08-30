{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military coup in Gabon

French military instructors in Gabon continue to work normally — media

It is reported that the French base in Gabon is one of the smallest on the continent

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. Developments in Gabon have not affected the activities of about 400 French military instructors stationed in the country, the Associated Press reported, citing the French military.

"France has 400 soldiers in Gabon leading a regional military training operation. They've not changed their normal operations today," the report reads.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, the French base in Gabon is one of the smallest on the continent. The French leadership stands for reducing the number of the country’s troops stationed in Gabon, Senegal and the Ivory Coast, and, according to Le Monde, has even expressed a wish to shut down the Gabon base.

Earlier, a group of high-ranking officers in the Gabonese armed forces announced on state television that they had taken power in the country. The rebels consist of officers serving in the Central African nation’s security forces, armed forces and police, as well as members of the national guard and presidential guard. The rebels canceled the results of the August 26 presidential vote that President Ali Bongo Ondimba had won. He was taken under house arrest.

Instability in Africa carries risks for Europe, says Italian defense chief
According to Guido Crosetto, the European Union "must become a political player to solve the numerous problems that don’t seem to be affecting EU citizens at this point but may rear their head in the near future"
Read more
Donbass, Crimea consigned to fate of links in chain of ‘NATO war crimes,’ intel chief says
Sergey Naryshkin noted that, looking back at NATO’s more-than-50-year-long history, it became clear that the appetite of an aggressor that had come to have a blind faith in his own impunity could only but grow
Read more
NATO’s appetite only growing, fed by blind faith in its impunity, Russian intel chief says
In such cases "only a timely demonstration of toughness and resolve can do any good," Sergey Naryshkin noted
Read more
West cannot afford to integrate Ukraine into NATO — Hungary’s Orban
According to Viktor Orban, the North Atlantic Alliance should "forget about" Ukraine’s integration into NATO and agree on a new security architecture with Moscow
Read more
UAC shares up 45% on Moscow Exchange
The shares started soaring on August 18, with gains having surpassed 200% during that period
Read more
Lavrov to lead Russian delegation at G20 at request of president — MFA
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin would not travel to the G20 meeting in India
Read more
Organizers of aggression against Yugoslavia fail to learn moral lessons — SVR chief
Sergey Naryshkin made this statement at the opening of an exhibition at the Russian Historical Society
Read more
Black Sea fleet repels drone attack near Sevastopol
All forces and services are on active duty, Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev said
Read more
Gabon's military seizes power in country, overturns presidential election results
Earlier, the opposition alleged that the authorities had violated the law during the elections and refused to accept the results
Read more
Ukraine reports damage to infrastructure in Kiev Region
An air-raid alert was declared in Ukraine all night
Read more
British parliament’s statements on Taiwan independence contradict facts — Chinese diplomat
"China calls on the UK Parliament to adhere to the 'one China' principle and the general legal norms of international relations," Wang Wenbin stated
Read more
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Read more
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
Read more
Latest US assistance to Ukraine doesn’t include cluster munitions — Pentagon
Earlier, the United States announced a new $250 million aid package to Ukraine
Read more
World is on brink of nuclear catastrophe, says UNGA president
Csaba Korosi pointed out that the world should remember that the use of any nuclear weapon for any purpose would immediately spiral out of control and the so called "limited nuclear war" did not exist
Read more
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Read more
West has to realize that defeating Russia is impossible — Hungarian premier
Viktor Orban went on to say that, in his opinion, the West’s strategy in the conflict was poorly planned
Read more
Using F-16 fighter jets on Ukrainian frontline too risky — US expert
Mark Kanzian, senior adviser for the International Security Program at the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that F-16s require 16 hours of maintenance for one hour of flight
Read more
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Read more
Regional governor denies claims Kiev’s forces breached first line of defense in Zaporozhye
"The enemy enters the ravine, which is a mistake, given that they are immediately shelled. The ravine in which they’ve entrenched themselves is simply a shooting range for us," Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Read more
Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian army strongholds in DPR over past day
It is also reported that Russia’s southern battlegroup delivered missile and bombing strikes against enemy forces near the settlement of Krasnogorovka
Read more
Russian Su-24 jet destroyed Ukrainian military motorboat, crew in Black Sea — ministry
Earlier, it was reported that the Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation eliminated four high-speed military motorboats carrying a Ukrainian landing force
Read more
Situation in Gabon’s capital calm, Russian embassy says
The Gabonese military dissolved all state bodies and created the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions
Read more
Russian forces hit back after Ukraine’s attack on Bryansk Region village
Alexander Bogomaz said earlier in the day that the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk Region had come under shelling from multiple launch rocket systems
Read more
Agreements amounting to $347 mln signed at BRICS innovation forum — organizers
Tandem Global Consulting and Profilum signed a memorandum of intent in the amount of $7 mln
Read more
NATO fails to heed warnings about dangers of conflict with Russia, Hungarian premier says
Viktor Orban underlined that any Western troop deployments to Ukraine would mean a direct war between the West and Russia
Read more
Russia, Turkey may sign several agreements after presidential talks — source
According to the source, the dialogue can give a new impetus to the development of relations between the two countries
Read more
Serbian president rejects accusations he reports to Russian ambassador
Aleksandar Vucic added that people who want to impose sanctions against Moscow and pursue an unfriendly policy towards Russia were interested in this type of propaganda, which he dismissed as an "irresponsible and unserious approach"
Read more
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Read more
Ukraine’s capital Kiev, adjacent areas rocked by series of blasts
The details of the incident are unknown
Read more
Borrell’s threats to take medical supplies away from Russians reek of ‘Nazism’ — diplomat
The EU top diplomat is trying to convince himself that anti-Russian sanctions are working "precisely against Russia," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russia urges certain countries including US to ratify Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty
The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty has been ratified by 178 states, including the UK, France and Russia, but has not entered into force
Read more
BRICS expansion followed failure of US economic leadership — Bloomberg
According to the article, the IMF and the World Bank are "becoming less and less manageable" and do not serve the interests of the BRICS members
Read more
Russian forces capture several Polish mercenaries near Soledar in DPR
According to the report, the enemy attempted to storm the brigade’s positions for three days
Read more
Putin never discussed West’s anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov noted that not only "verbal" but also factual confirmation of ineffectiveness of Western sanctions is now obvious
Read more
Russian plane destroys four Ukrainian boats with landing force of up to 50 men
"At around midnight Moscow time, an aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed in the Black Sea four high-speed military boats carrying assault groups of the Ukrainian special operations forces comprising 50 men in total," the Russian Defense Ministrysaid.
Read more
Drone damages building of Investigative Committee in Bryansk
"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the municipal administration press service reported
Read more
Russia wipes out Ukrainian army’s rail cars with ammo in missile strike in DPR
It is noted that Russian attack drones destroyed two pickup trucks with Ukrainian militants near the Oktyabr state farm and the settlement of Levadnoye
Read more
Pskov Airport to not serve civil flights today — Russian aviation agency
The Russian aviation agency also added that all operational measures are now being taken to resume flights
Read more
Authorities discussing fertilizer duty cut — sources
It is confirmed that the matter of lowering the rate to 7% is under discussion
Read more
Russian Su-30 jet destroys Ukrainian military boat east of Snake Island — Defense Ministry
It was reported earlier that a Russian fighter jet from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation had destroyed four Ukrainian fast-speed naval boats with Ukrainian assault groups
Read more
Lukoil posts $5.8 bln net profit under IFRS for 1H 2023
Profit before tax equaled 703.7 bln rubles in 1H and 373.1 bln rubles in Q2
Read more
Russian forces seize several Ukrainian army strongholds in Zaporozhye area
The Ukrainian military has sharply decreased its activity near the settlement of Rabotino west of Verbovoye, the report specifies
Read more
Belarus accuses journalist Porotnikov of working for Polish intelligence
According to the intelligence service, he performed tasks for a monetary reward
Read more
Taking Crimea away from Russia is unrealistic, says Hungarian PM Orban
"It’s not wise, it’s unrealistic. It’s out of question," the Hungarian premier said, when asked to comment on US policy makers discussing recently taking the peninsula away from Russia
Read more
Russia to continue special operation to eradicate terrorist threat from Ukraine — Kremlin
"The vast majority of drones are targeted precisely at civilian facilities. We are continuing and will continue the special military operation in order to eradicate this threat to us," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Fire crews tackle fire of Il-76 planes in Pskov
The governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, said on Wednesday morning that the forces of the Russian Defense Ministry repelled a drone attack on the Pskov airport
Read more
EU set to import record-high volumes of Russian liquefied natural gas — Financial Times
It is noted that in value terms, China’s imports of energy resources from Russia jumped 21.9% over the same period to more than $2.98 mln
Read more
Senior military officials in Gabon seize power, suspend all institutions
The statement of the military came hours after the election commission officially declared Ali Bongo Ondimba the winner of the August 26 presidential election
Read more
FACTBOX: Massive drone attack on Russian regions
Drone boats attempted to attack the bay of Sevastopol in Crimea, with the strike being repelled by anti-submarine warfare forces
Read more
Kiev loses about 200 troops in Zaporozhye battles overnight — regional governor
The situation in the area of Rabotino remains tense, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
Russia introduces FPV system to intercept, destroy Ukrainian drones, developer’s CEO says
The system is not seen as a replacement for any of the air defense tools currently in place, Dmitry Kuzyakin noted
Read more
Washington hamstrung in formulating viable security guarantees for Ukraine — WSJ
It is noted that without credible packages of support, Russia is unlikely to be deterred from continuing the special military operation
Read more
Toyota to shut down all plants in Japan Tuesday due to large-scale disruption
The timing of the restoration of the plant is currently unknown
Read more
Press review: Great Grain Game inches toward deal redux and US wobbly on Kiev security vow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 30th
Read more
Airport in northwest Russia’s Pskov attacked by drones — governor
Governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov assembled the operational headquarters
Read more
Vatican responds to Ukraine’s criticism of Pope Francis
Earlier, Kiev rejected Pope Francis’ proposal to mediate peace in Ukraine
Read more
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Read more
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Read more
Pskov airport runway in normal condition following drone attack
The governor notes that verified information will be provided to the region’s residents as soon as it’s available
Read more
Wildberries to expand storage areas in all countries of presence — CEO
Restructuring of logistics is important for the company in view of growing turnover, Tatiana Bakalchuk noted
Read more
Russia cripples Ukrainian military command, intel centers in overnight precision strike
Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 100 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Moscow appreciates Pope's efforts on settlement, rejected by Kiev — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, bilateral relations between Russia and Italy are currently broken
Read more
Novaya Kakhovka mayor labels hit on United Russia office as terrorist attack
Vladimir Leontiev also added that this is an attempt to disrupt the elections
Read more
Ukraine plans to manufacture or buy up to 200,000 drones before end of year
According to Yury Shchigol, Ukraine’s government has signed contracts worth 25 billion hryvnias ($688 million) out of the sum of 40 billion hryvnias ($1.09 billion) allocated for the purchase of drones
Read more
Ukraine's military command admits 'tense situation' in three frontline areas
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Ukraine lacks resources to mobilize 3 mln people, former PM says
Nikolay Azarov thinks that the Kiev regime could call up an additional 400,000 people
Read more
IN BRIEF: Military stages coup to seize power in Central African country of Gabon
The coup took place almost immediately after the Gabonese election authority announced that the incumbent president had been re-elected for a third term
Read more
Ukrainian drone intercepted above Moscow Region
The device fell in the Ruza district
Read more
Russia keeps close eye on Gabon developments, says Kremlin
Earlier, a group of high-placed Gabonese army officers announced that they had taken power in the country and cancelled the results of the August 26 presidential and parliamentary elections
Read more
Coup in Gabon a surprise, harms France’s interests, expert says
Vsevolod Sviridov noted that the military has not yet publicly voice its position towards Paris, "but there is a trend of African countries gradually turning away from France"
Read more
Ukrainian drones try to attack Bryansk TV tower — governor
"The fire caused by the downed drones has been extinguished," Alexander Bogomaz informed
Read more
Fires break out in two Kiev districts after explosions — mayor
Earlier Wednesday, an air raid warning was issued for the whole of Ukraine
Read more
Shakeup in world order threatens to weaken West, Europe — Macron
According to the French leader, "the role of the UN Security Council, as well as many other international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, is constantly being challenged"
Read more
West’s approval of Kiev’s strikes on Crimea 'casus belli' hastening Apocalypse — Medvedev
According to the Russian Security Council deputy chairman, it represents direct legal evidence of the West’s complicity in the war against Russia on the side of Stepan Bandera’s state
Read more
Russian forces in Zaporozhye area capture 2 to 9 Ukrainian troops every attack — governor
Yevgeny Balitsky said that the enemy throws into battle a large number of inexperienced people who have nothing to do with military career
Read more
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian D-30, Msta-B howitzers in Kherson area
In the Kakhovka area, the Russian military wiped out a Ukrainian Msta-B howitzer with ammunition, a spokesman for the regional emergency services said
Read more
All flights to and from Pskov Airport cancelled on Wednesday to assess damage — governor
No casualties were reported after Wednesday’s drone attack on Pskov Airport in northwestern Russia, Mikhail Vedernikov said
Read more
Kiev regime’s drone attacks on Russia display of 'sheer futility,' Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, the Ukrainian authorities have "simply run out of options"
Read more
Taiwan records approach of Chinese air, sea forces, including 32 aircraft, five warships
According to the defense department, "twelve of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s southwest Air Defense Identification Zone
Read more
Press review: Day against Nuclear Tests highlights need for pact and Kiev’s EU chances dim
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 29th
Read more
Nigerien rebels suspend agreement on France’s military presence
According to the media, the rebels give France one month to withdraw its troops from Nigerien soil
Read more
Russian embassy in Washington slams new US military aid to Kiev
The diplomatic mission noted that the United States "will in no way abandon the concept of fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian"
Read more
Wagner chief Prigozhin laid to rest at Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg
Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service confirmed that the ceremony took place
Read more
Fire sparked by drone attack on Pskov Airport contained
There is no threat of flames spreading
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Read more
US announces new $250 mln package of assistance to Ukraine including HIMARS rounds
It is noted that this package contains important capabilities to help Ukraine on the battlefield
Read more
Ukrainian kamikaze drone hits ruling party’s public reception office in Novaya Kakhovka
A fire broke out, office equipment and documentation were destroyed
Read more
Realizing that anti-Russian sanctions are ineffective to be painful for EU — EP member
Thierry Mariani noted that in order to balance the EU budget, it is necessary to find €86 billion
Read more
Russian paratroopers’ artillery thwarts Ukrainian army attack near Kleshcheyevka in DPR
According to the report, the crews of Nona-S self-propelled guns conducted a march to firing positions, took aim and struck advancing Ukrainian army units from sheltered sites
Read more
No casualties reported during drone attack on airport in Pskov — governor
Mikhail Vedernikov said that the scale of damage is now being assessed
Read more
FACTBOX: Overview of recent military coups in various African countries
Various countries across Africa have experienced more than 90 coups d'etat since 1952
Read more
French foreign minister says too early to discuss venue of Kiev’s peace plan summit
Catherine Colonna also said that the topic of security guarantees to Ukraine from France is under discussion
Read more
Gabonese rally in support of military officers behind seizure of power
The residents took to the streets, waving national flags and greeting soldiers on tanks
Read more
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in DPR, top brass reports
It is also reported that Russian forces destroyed about 80 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day
Read more
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Krivoy Rog, Cherkassy Region
No details of those incidents are known
Read more
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Read more