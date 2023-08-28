Erdogan plans to meet with Putin in Russia on September 8 — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could visit Russia on September 8, Bloomberg reported, citing Turkish officials familiar with the situation.

Erdogan plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a grain deal, the report said. Following the meeting, Erdogan is set to travel to a G20 summit in India.

The office of the Turkish presidency office declined to comment on Erdogan’s plans for the Bloomberg report.

Earlier, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS that Putin and Erdogan were planning to meet in Sochi, with September 4 mentioned as a possible date. Turkish news reports said Erdogan planned to bring up the issue of renewing the grain deal during the potential talks with his Russian counterpart. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said that the meeting between the two leaders would take place shortly, but he did not name any specific dates.