Brazil ready to join efforts on peace settlement in Ukraine — Brazilian president

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. Brazil is ready to join diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said speaking on Wednesday at a plenary session of the 15th Summit of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

"We cannot stand aside ignoring the major conflict of our time that keeps developing in Ukraine and poses consequences for the entire world," he said.

The Brazilian president stressed that "the Ukrainian conflict demonstrates the limited abilities of the United Nations Security Council" and, in this regard, warned about a possible eruption of new conflicts in the world.

"Brazil is ready to join efforts in order to provide for the effective and immediate ceasefire [between the conflicting parties] and achieve a just and lasting truce," President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said. "Brazil is not considering unilateral peace formulas in Ukraine."

Lula da Silva also said he was satisfied that there was a growing number of countries willing to work directly with Moscow and Kiev to achieve peace. He pointed out to the peacekeeping efforts on behalf of China, South Africa and Brazil regarding the situation in Ukraine.