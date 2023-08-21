New European security architecture impossible without Russia — Austrian foreign minister

MADRID, August 21. /TASS/. The countries of Europe cannot "cancel Russia" and cut off dialogue with Moscow in regard to creating a European security architecture after the Ukrainian conflict ends, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said at a Menendez Pelayo International University event broadcast online.

"We cannot cancel Russia; we cannot stop dialogue with Russia," the diplomat said. "If we do, we will probably exclude (from the system) Central Asia and the South Caucasus as well," Schallenberg added. He also pointed out that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe remains the only platform, besides the UN, where Western countries and Moscow continue to exchange views. "We will need this platform in the future," he noted.

"Whatever happens, Russia will remain our largest neighbor geographically, will remain the leader in the number of nuclear warheads. Russia is still a member of the UN Security Council. We cannot discuss climate change or any other issue without including Russia in the discussion," Schallenberg explained.