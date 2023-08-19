Hungarian companies want to expand work in Russia — Orban

BUDAPEST, August 20. /TASS/. Hungarian companies plan to expand their activities in Russia despite sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a meeting with the head of Russia’s Tatarstan region Rustam Minnikhanov in Budapest.

"It has been noted at the meeting that, based on the results that have been achieved so far, we are ready to continue cooperation in such areas as agriculture. Despite sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian companies represented in Russia are looking for opportunities to expand their activities," said Bertalan Havasi, a spokesman for the head of the Hungarian prime minister, as he gave an account of Orban's talks with Minnikhanov.

"Mr. Orban said that we also try to support our cooperation in the fields of culture, science and higher education and will continue to welcome students from Tatarstan who wish to study in our country under the Stipendium Hungaricum program," Havasi was quoted as saying by the MTI news agency.

The head of Tatarstan came to Budapest at the invitation of Orban in connection with the Hungarian national holiday, St. Stephen's Day, which is being celebrated this weekend. Hungary has long-established close business relations with Tatarstan, for example, the largest Hungarian oil and gas company MOL is involved in joint projects there.