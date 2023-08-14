Rebels in Niger ready to start negotiations with ECOWAS

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The rebels in Niger announced their readiness to negotiate with the leaders of the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS), according to Al Jazeera TV channel.

According to prime minister Ali Maman Lamine Zein, appointed by Niger rebels, Niger looks forward to the start of negotiations with the ECOWAS group in the coming days.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Bazoum remains detained at his residence but is reportedly in telephone contact with the outside world.

The ECOWAS leaders had previously demanded that the rebels release Bazoum by August 7, threatening to use force among other options. Nevertheless, the neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso warned that they would consider such a step as an attack on themselves. Since the ECOWAS ultimatum was ignored, the community’s leaders reconvened on August 10.

The organization said it was resolved to restore constitutional order in Niger. Upon returning from the summit, President of the Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara said that the ECOWAS leaders agreed on launching a military operation in Niger as soon as possible.