ECOWAS agrees to begin operation in Niger as soon as possible – Cote d’Ivoire leader

PRETTORIA, August 10. /TASS/. Leaders of member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have agreed to begin a military operation in Niger as soon as possible, the president of Cote d’Ivoire said on Thursday upon his return from the organization’s summit in Abuja, Nigeria.

"Chiefs of staffs will hold a few more meetings to finalize the details, but there is consent among [ECOWAS] leaders to begin the operation as soon as possible," Agence France-Presse quoted Alassane Ouattara as saying.