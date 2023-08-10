Iran, US agree to swap prisoners in ‘5 to 5’ format

DUBAI, August 10. /TASS/. The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN has stated that Tehran and Washington had reached an agreement on a prisoner swap in a "5 to 5" format, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

"According to the agreement reached with a mediation by a third country, five Iranian citizens imprisoned in the United States will be freed. <...> Iran’s assets, frozen in South Korea, will be unblocked and transferred to Qatar," its statement said.

The news agency notes that the Iranian mission has also confirmed the release of five US citizens from Tehran’s Evin Prison.