New peace plan for Ukraine discussed at Jeddah consultations - agency

BERLIN, August 6. /TASS/. Participants in the Jeddah consultations on Ukraine discussed another peace plan along with the one suggested by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the DPA news agency said on Sunday, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the sources, the new plan was presented by the host nation - Saudi Arabia, along with a number of other countries. The plan envisages the preservation of Ukraine’s integrity, a ceasefire along the entire frontline, the beginning of UN-brokered talks, and the exchange of prisoners. Saudi Arabia has informed Russia about the consultations, DPA said.

Initially, according to the DPA sources, it was planned to discuss only Zelensky’s so-called peace plan.

Jeddah is hosting consultation on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine on August 5-6. Delegates from more than 30 countries, including Brazil, the United Kingdom, India, China, the United States, South Africa, and European Union nations, are taking part. Russia has not been invited.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow will keep an eye on the peace meeting on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, but its aims are yet to be understood. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the meeting in Saudi Arabia will not be useless, if it helps the West realize that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace plan is a dead end.

Commenting on the Jeddah consultation, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock admitted that South Africa, Brazil, and China’s view on the developments in Ukraine differ from Europe’s.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that Russia will discuss the Jeddah meeting’s outcome with its BRICS partners who took part in it.