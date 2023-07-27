Niger’s capital holds rally in support of rebels and against France

PARIS, July 27. /TASS/. Several hundred people have gathered in front of the parliament building in Niger's capital, Niamey, in support of the rebels and against France's presence in the country, the TV5 Monde channel reported.

"Down with France! France, please leave us alone!" one of the demonstrators chanted, according to a video published on Twitter by a TV5 Monde correspondent.

At the end of the video, the slogan "Long live Russia!" can be heard from a female demonstrator standing nearby. The correspondent confirms that those who gathered in front of the parliament are in favor of the withdrawal of French troops from Niger and expect Russia's intervention to stabilize the situation in the country.

Earlier, France 24 reported that demonstrations in support of President Mohamed Bazoum were taking place in the capital of Niger. According to the channel, this reaction shows the population's commitment to democratically elected institutions.

Coup d’etat

On the evening of July 26, the rebels announced the dismissal of Niger's president, Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the country's borders and the suspension of the constitution. They also formed the National Council for the Salvation of the Homeland, which assumed full power. In a statement broadcast on national television, they guaranteed the physical integrity of the ousted authorities. The rebels also announced the imposition of a nationwide curfew in Niger from 7:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. and the suspension of the work of all institutions in the country.

Niger's capital is home to the largest French air base in this part of Africa. Military units from France, Germany, Italy and the US are also now in the country. Their numbers have not been disclosed.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova published a commentary on the ministry's website, in which she said that Russia calls on the parties to the conflict to refrain from the use of force and to resolve all disputed issues through peaceful and constructive dialogue. Zakharova pointed out that the Russian side expresses hope for a speedy settlement of this domestic political crisis in the interests of restoring civil peace for the benefit of the friendly Nigerian people.