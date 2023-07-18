Top Armenian diplomat, OSCE chief discuss situation in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, July 18. /TASS/. Issues of security in the South Caucasus were the focus of a meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed issues on the regional agenda, exchanged views on the OSCE’s activities and role amid the present-day challenges. Ararat Mirzoyan briefed the OSCE secretary general on the security situation in the South Caucasus and the recent developments in the process of the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," it said.

The top Armenian diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan is ignoring the legally-binding rulings of the UN International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6 and continues to block the Lachin corridor. He called for efforts to resolve the problem of the rights and security of people in Nagorno-Karabakh.