Grain deal still not extended 24 hours before expiration — sources

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. The parties to the grain deal did not notify the UN of its extension, the organization considers July 17 the last day of the agreements, sources in the world organization told TASS on Sunday.

"We have no confirmation of the extension. UN considers July 17th the last day of the initiative," the source said.

Another source also confirmed that the deal has not been renewed for the time being.

However, the sources did not rule out that the agreement could still be extended in the remaining hours. "We are still waiting on Moscow, everything is possible," the second source said.

The sources noted that on Saturday the last vessel with Ukrainian food left Odessa, new vessels have not entered the Black Sea since June 27.