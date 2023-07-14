Former boxer turned Kiev mayor Klitschko open to presidential run

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko is ready to run for Ukraine's president, but it is still premature to talk about it, he announced in an interview with the Ukrainian media resource Left Bank.

"If my knowledge, my energy and my expertise will be needed to make Ukraine a European [country], I will sacrifice everything and I am sacrificing everything for that," Klitschko said when asked whether he wants to be Ukraine’s president.

"When the presidential election comes, we will talk about it," the Kiev mayor said.

According to Klitschko, the issue of the presidential election in Ukraine could be brought up only after the end of hostilities in the country. He explained that it "will be a big folly" to announce plans right now to take up the mayor’s position again.

In late June, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with BBC that presidential elections might take place in Ukraine only after the fighting ends. Martial law is in effect in Ukraine. By law, no elections can be held in the country as long as martial law remains in place.