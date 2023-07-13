Ukraine's NATO membership to threaten security of Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Ukraine's NATO membership will create a threat to Russia's security; one of the reasons for launching the special military operation was the threat of Ukraine's joining NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin in the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." program.

"As for Ukraine's NATO membership, we have repeatedly said that this creates threats to Russia's security," he said. "And, in fact, one of the reasons for the special military operation is the threat of Ukraine joining NATO," Putin added.

Joining NATO will not increase Ukraine’s security, Putin went on to say. "I am sure that it will not increase Ukraine’s security but on the whole, it will make the world more vulnerable, creating additional tensions on the international stage," he said in the interview for Pavel Zarubin’s TV show.

Speaking about arms deliveries to Kiev, Putin noted that Russia sees how much hope was pinned on the delivery of long-range missiles. "Yes, they (the supplied missiles - TASS) do cause damage, but nothing critical happens in the combat zone with the use of these missiles," he said.