Norway to supply Kiev with additional NASAMS, drones — top brass

STOCKHOLM, July 12. /TASS/. Norway will provide Ukraine with additional NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems and locally produced Black Hornet unmanned aerial vehicles, the country’s Defense Minister Bjorn Gram said on Wednesday.

"The government has decided to additionally supply NASAMS, including two control systems, two launchers and spare parts. <...> This will increase the effectiveness of air defense systems already sent to Ukraine," he said. The top Norwegian military official added that the kingdom would send to Kiev 1,000 Black Hornet drones developed by Norway’s Teledyne FLIR.

In addition to military hardware, Norway plans to ship food products for Ukrainian troops. According to Gram, the kingdom will send 150,000 rations to Ukraine.