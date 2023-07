NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. Washington has not decided whether to ship ATACMS missiles that feature a range of up to 300 kilometers to Ukraine yet, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said in an interview for CNN Friday.

"I won’t get into particular systems here with you right now; as the President [Joe Biden] has said, we are going to keep an open mind. There has been no decision on ATACMS at this point," he said.