EU foreign ministers approve 3.5 billion euro increase in military aid to Ukraine

LUXEMBOURG, June 26. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of the 27 EU member states have approved a 3.5 billion euro increase in the European Peace Facility, from which Brussels allocates money for arms supplies to Ukraine, the EU Council said on Monday following a meeting in Luxembourg.

"The Council today adopted a decision increasing the overall financial ceiling of the European Peace Facility (EPF) by €3.5 billion, building on an earlier agreement from 20 March 2023. This decision is intended to ensure the EPF financial sustainability and predictability in the longer term, and preserve its global geographical scope and the EU's ability to prevent and swiftly respond to crises and conflicts," the statement said. The Council allocates 500 million euros from the fund every few months for arms supplies to Ukraine.