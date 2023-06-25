Zelensky says he discussed ZNPP, events in Russia with Polish president

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said he discussed the recent events in Russia and the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"The last conversation for today with one of our partners: Polish President Andrzej Duda. We have discussed the latest events in Russia and how they could influence the progress of military operations and the situation in the region," Zelensky said on Telegram.

He said he had shared "the state of affairs on the battlefield" and the situation at the ZNPP.

It was Zelensky’s third international communication for the day. He previously spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and before that, with US President Joe Biden. Zelensky and Biden discussed expanding supplies of long-range weapons, the upcoming NATO summit and the progress of military operations.