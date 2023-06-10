Canada slaps sanctions on former Ukrainian president, officials from new Russian regions

OTTAWA, June 10. /TASS/. The Canadian authorities have decided to impose sanctions on 24 individuals and 17 entities that, in Ottawa’s version, "are contributing to the theft and destruction of cultural objects and Ukrainian culture," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement posted on its website on Saturday.

Among the blacklisted individuals are former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, blogger Yury Podolyaka, former DPR First Deputy Information Minister Daniil Bezsonov, and Culture Minister of the Kherson Region Alexander Kuzmenko.

In addition, the lists include the culture ministries of Crimea and the Kherson Region, the education and science ministries of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, the sports ministry of the Zaporozhye Region, along with some museums and media outlets.